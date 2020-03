Susie A. Goodman, 74, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 2, 1946 in Fairmount City; daughter of the late Orvin and Phyllis Levy Ditty. Susie attended Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem. She was a loving and devoted homemaker. Susie enjoyed watching game shows […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/susie-a-goodman/