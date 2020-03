Richard B. “Dick” Lane, 95, of Williamsport, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lillian L. (Johnson) Lane. Born Feb. 1, 1925 in DuBois, he was a son of the late James H. and Blanche M. (Bedell) Lane. Richard was a 1947 graduate of the former Sandy Township […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/richard-b-dick-lane/