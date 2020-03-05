Reports from Police Chief, Solicitor Top LT Supers’ Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Phone scams and the solicitor’s report topped the Lawrence Township meeting Tuesday.

The supervisors approved the purchase of a new 2020 Ford SUV Interceptor for the police department at a cost of $34,835. This will replace the vehicle totaled in an accident last year. The vehicle is being purchased from Tri-Star Motors of Blairsville, which is a COSTARS vendor.

Police Chief Doug Clark reminds residents that the Internal Revenue Service will not call to tell you that you owe money. All communications will come through the mail and they give you many warnings before taking any action and any such phone calls are a scam.

Another popular scam involves receiving a phone call from a police department in another state telling the resident that a family member is in jail and the police need money in order to release them. Clark said the police will never call you for money.

Clark said that if a resident has questions or concerns to contact him and he will look into the situation.

Solicitor James Naddeo reported that the state Department of Community and Economic Development rejected the township’s application for loan approval for the new building.

DCED requires three years of certification to establish a borrowing base before approving the loan, and the township submitted 2016, 2017 and 2018 because they didn’t not have the information for 2019 yet.

DCED responded by saying they would take an estimate for 2019, which neither Naddeo nor the accountant was aware of.

As a result, Naddeo said the township will have to pass another ordinance and resubmit the application to DCED. They will also need to contact the seller and explain the situation.

Finally, the township received three bids for a used roller; however, the bids were tabled until the roadmaster can review them. The low bid was from BradCo Supply; however, the company neglected to include a bid bond.

The other two bids came from Anderson Equipment and Cleveland Brothers. The township specified the bids were for a used roller, but Anderson gave a bid for a new one and it was unclear if Cleveland’s was also for a new one or a used one.