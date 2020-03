Gene W. Painter, 70, of Glen Campbell, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born on Feb. 19, 1950, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Mary C. (Stamler) and Theodore W. Painter. On Nov. 11, 1972, he married Martha I. (Gourley) Painter, who survives. Gene was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. […]

