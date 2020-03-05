GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of retail theft that occurred Thursday at Snappy’s Convenience Store in Houtzdale Borough. During the incident, a 22-year-old Brisbin woman was allegedly observed on surveillance taking items without paying for them. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug-related DUI in the area of Walnut and State streets in Curwensville Borough. According to state police, a vehicle operated by a 39-year-old Madera woman was stopped for a vehicle code violation. Upon further investigation, it was found she was under the influence of a controlled substance. Additionally, it was alleged that her passenger, a 27-year-old Clearfield woman, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana, and another passenger, a 21-year-old West Decatur man, was selling drugs.
- State police received a report about a Protection from Abuse order violation March 1 on Logan Road in Decatur Township. According to state police, a 41-year-old Osceola Mills man followed the victim to her home. Charges were filed through the district court, and the man was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
State police at Rockview
- State police conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a drug incident Tuesday in the area of East Pine and North 13th streets in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. According to the report, the driver fled on foot and was identified by a passenger. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were allegedly seized from within the vehicle.
Clearfield Borough
- Police arrested a female who was wanted on arson-related charges by the Johnsonburg Police Department. She was subsequently transported to the Clearfield County Jail; officers were assisted by Lawrence Township police.
- Police received a noise complaint over loud music on East Locust Street. Upon arrival, police heard excessive noise, spoke to a male who was reportedly intoxicated and he was notified of the complaint. Charges were also filed against the male because police say it’s been an ongoing problem.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment on Reed Street. According to police, a female was harassed by a known male. However, he fled prior to police arrival on-scene.
- Police received a report about a domestic incident that occurred inside a vehicle along Turnpike Avenue. Upon arrival, police found the vehicle had left the area.
- Police received a report about an open door at a residence on Turnpike Avenue while there wasn’t anyone at home. Upon arrival, police determined there wasn’t anyone inside, and that the wind caused the door to blow open.