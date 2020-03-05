Angeletti is Guest Speaker for DuBois Historical Luncheon

DUBOIS – Tammy Angeletti of Luthersburg, the “Pennsylvania Overall Cowgirl” in 2014 and 2015, will be the guest speaker at the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 13th annual luncheon during Women’s History Month, Saturday, March 21, at 12 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois.

A life-long horsewoman, Angeletti, became interested in cowboy mounted shooting, a competitive equestrian sport involving riding a horse and negotiating a shooting pattern.

The process includes single-action revolvers that shoot off black powder to break balloons. The burning embers are what break the balloons. For each balloon missed, the rider receives a penalty.

There are close to 70 patterns in mounted shooting, all of which the horse and the rider are required to take on in a certain order, being timed while they do so.

Angeletti has competed in nine states, being crowned champion multiple times and competing in many state championships. She was the 2014 and 2015 Pennsylvania Overall Cowgirl by accumulating the most points in the state.

She has won 17 belt buckles over the years. Starting as a “level 1” competitor, she is now considered “level 5” in the senior ladies’ division.

Angeletti will explain her involvement in the sport, her costumes and her equipment during her presentation.

Reservations and payment for the luncheon are due by March 17. The cost is $10 and includes wedding soup, Subway sandwiches, macaroni salad and dessert.

Reservations should be sent to DuBois Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801. Checks should be made payable to the DuBois Area Historical Society.

For additional information telephone 814-371-9006 or e-mail duboisareahistory@yahoo.com. A reservation is available at the society’s webpage at www.duboishs.com.

Other Upcoming events include: