Clearfield Borough Considers Options for Satellite Casinos

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough is weighing their options regarding “satellite casinos.”

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council work session, the Planning and Community Development Committee considered how the borough should handle Act 42.

The committee had no quorum, as Committee Members Robbie Tubbs and Fran Selvage were not present, and could take no action.

However, Solicitor F. Cortez Bell said he will draft a resolution to be discussed by the full council at next week’s regular meeting. Committee Member Brian Lytle encouraged the members to research the act in preparation for the meeting.

According to the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s Web site, the changes will allow the licensing of 10 “satellite” or “mini” casinos. The new casinos will be permitted to have between 300 and 750 slot machines and up to 30 table games.

According to the Web site, municipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide whether they want to allow the new casinos to be located within their boundaries.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said there have been neighboring municipalities who have already enacted resolutions, which would prohibit the “satellite” casinos.

Council Member Lewis Duttry said he had been doing some research already and while there are benefits in hosting one of the new casinos, he believes the new casinos appear to be something that will “bring more harm than benefits.” Duttry said the new casinos look good at first, but could bring more issues.

Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said because the decision to prohibit the casinos can be enacted through a resolution, the council can vote to change the resolution at a later date.

Council Member Jim Kling said he does not believe there is any area within the borough, which would be large to accommodate a casino of that size. He also feels a casino would put more strain on the police department.

Bell said due to the time limits, he will draw up a resolution, so it will be ready if the council votes to prohibit the casinos next week.