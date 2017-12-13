Gabler, Sankey Support Protection for Unborn Children

HARRISBURG – The state House has passed Senate Bill 3, legislation that would make significant changes to Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act.

The legislation, which was passed by a vote of 121-70, now sits with Gov. Tom Wolf.

State Reps. Matt Gabler and Tommy Sankey voted in favor of the legislation and issued the following statement:

“We are proud to continue to strongly stand on the side of life and on the side of protecting unborn children in our state.

“Current state law prohibits abortions after 24 weeks and six days of pregnancy, or about six months, because children at that age are considered viable.

“This law was upheld by the United States Supreme Court in the early 1990s.

“This bill recognizes advances in medical technology that show that unborn children are ‘viable’ or able to survive outside the womb at earlier times during pregnancy.

“As such, it protects unborn children beginning at the 20th week of pregnancy, or about five months.

“We are each the father of a one-year-old child. We both clearly remember the connection we and our wives felt with our babies before meeting them.

“From the first time we heard a heartbeat, we knew we were each blessed to be the parent of a living child.

“After first seeing an image on the ultrasound screen, we knew we loved our child and would fight to protect them for the rest of our lives.

“In Senate Bill 3, we have the opportunity to protect countless unborn children who are just as deserving of our protection.

“Furthermore, we know that children who are able to survive outside the womb are also capable of feeling pain.

“This bill outlaws the most heinous abortion procedure, known as a dismemberment abortion, which occurs when the unborn child is pulled apart in pieces, in excruciating pain.

“We are proud to stand on the side of life and protecting those in our society who are most in need of our protection.”