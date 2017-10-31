Volunteers and Staff Prepare Blizzard Boxes

Just as the weather begins to change, CBT Bank employees, volunteers and Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging staff spent Monday morning preparing Blizzard Boxes at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center No. 6027.

Blizzard Boxes are non-perishable meals that are packaged and delivered to Meals on Wheels & More consumers at the onset of winter. Consumers are encouraged to keep these meals on their shelf for those winter storm days when the agency may be unable to deliver a hot meal.

Each year since its start in 1983, local Rotary Clubs, individuals and businesses across the county all pull together to fund this valuable program.

People sponsor Blizzard Boxes for $10 each, which covers the cost of the food and supplies necessary to complete a three-meal blizzard box. Each $10 box has a label on the outside stating, “These nutritious meals are provided to you by: (donor’s name).”

This gives the donor some visibility for their support of the program while allowing the recipient an opportunity to relate to folks in the community who have provided this service.

The agency would like to thank Wal-Mart Distribution Center No. 6027 (Woodland) and all the volunteers who came out to pack more than 850 Blizzard Boxes.

Thanks to the organizations and the generous support of local businesses and individuals, these non-perishable meals provide a sense of security for Meals on Wheels & More consumers who know they will have something to eat on those difficult winter days.

Anyone interested in donating to the Blizzard Box Program may contact Terry Khoury at 814-765-2696 or visit the agency’s Web site at www.ccaaa.net.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.