Liverpool star Dejan Lovren reveals ‘disgusting’ social media death threat

Liverpool’s Croatian international Dejan Lovren says he’s received a “disgusting” death threat against his family on social media.

In an Instagram story, Lovren posted the private message which read: “I’m gonna murder ur family u Croatian p****.”

The defender then wrote: “I don’t mind when people talk s*** about me, it says more about them!

“But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can’t and won’t accept that.”

Merseyside Police told CNN that Lovren has yet to officially report the abusive message he’d received, while Instagram was not immediately available for comment.

Painkillers

Lovren has endured a difficult start to the season.

In a recent English Premier League game against Tottenham, he was substituted after 31 minutes with Liverpool losing 2-0 — his side went on to lose 4-1 in a woeful performance at Wembley.

He had been named to start Saturday’s game against Huddersfield, which Liverpool went on to win 3-0, but had to withdraw after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

Earlier in the season the 28-year-old Croat admitted to taking painkillers to get through some games.

“I have problems with my whole body for the last two weeks, my back and now I have hurt my Achilles tendon,” Lovren told the Croatian paper Sportske Novosti.

“I am taking pills so I can play — five before every game. I play but I cannot train at all. That’s why I skipped matches against Manchester City and Burnley.”

Lovren joined Liverpool in July 2014 in a $26.5 million transfer and has made over 100 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions.