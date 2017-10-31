CAST Adds Performances of The Rocky Horror Show

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is adding two performances of The Rocky Horror Show to its schedule. The additional shows will take place on Nov. 3-4 at 8 p.m.

The story tells the story of when Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss, innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget.

A thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank’ N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment.

The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love and lust.

A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ’n roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild ride that no audience will soon forget.

CAST had originally scheduled just five performances but tickets sold out fast. A handful of tickets still remain for the regularly scheduled performance on Halloween night at 10 p.m.

“We are packing the house every night, and it’s thanks to the incredible talent of my cast and crew,” remarks Robert Roxby, director for this production.

“We are thrilled to be having this fundraiser performance to replace the roof over the CAST building, and we are certainly raising the roof!”

Tickets for all remaining productions of The Rocky Horror Show can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org/tickets, or at the CAST office Nov. 2 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

A limited amount of tickets will also be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to each performance. Any unclaimed seats will be resold at the start of each show.

Crowd participation is encouraged for this production. Feel free to dress in costume, and be ready to sing and dance along. This show is intended for mature audiences only.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.