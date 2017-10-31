BREAKING: State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Morris Twp.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – State police at Clearfield are conducting an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old Philipsburg man.

According to state police, the man died of an apparent gunshot wound at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday at a Bass Lane address in Morris Township.

“The cause and manner of death are still pending autopsy,” state police say. The autopsy will be scheduled later Tuesday.

Additional information will be published as it is made available by investigators. Click back to GANT News for more updates.