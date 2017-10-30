Ruth Bader Ginsburg maintains she’s not leaving

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still not leaving.

Ginsburg provided, once again, her stock answer Friday when asked whether she is contemplating retirement.

“My answer is as long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it,” the 84-year-old justice told US Appeals Court Judge Ann Williams at an event sponsored by Equal Justice Works.

Her comments come as President Donald Trump has suggested he will get more vacancies before his term is up, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pursuing an aggressive campaign to push through nominations of lower court judges.

Ginsburg told the Arlington, Virginia, audience that she has adjusted her answer to retirement questions over the years.

“I used to have an answer, it worked for a lot of years,” she said. “It was Justice Brandeis — when he was appointed, he was the same age as I was, 60. And he stayed for 23 years, so I expect to stay at least as long. Well, now I’ve passed Brandeis, I’ve passed (Justice Felix) Frankfurter,” she said.