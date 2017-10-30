Obituary Notice: Stanley F. Solarczyk Jr.

Stanley F. Solarczyk Jr., 72, of Clearfield died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at his home.

He was born May 11, 1945 in Lilly, a son of the late Stanley and Phoebe (Sweeney) Solarczyk.

Mr. Solarczyk retired from West Branch School District as an elementary physical education teacher for 30 years.

He coached girls’ basketball at West Branch High School and assisted with girls’ basketball at Clearfield High School.

Mr. Solarczyk enjoyed his time golfing and being a member of the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club.

He was also a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. He served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

He is survived by his son, David Solarczyk and his wife, Colleen of Hamilton Square, NJ; a granddaughter, Lilly Solarczyk; and three sisters, Frances Bacchus of Glen Mills, Dotty Smith and her husband, Sam of Southbury, Conn., and Joan Turner of Woodridge, Va.; and several nephews and nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maryanne Solarczyk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Father Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Friday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the West Branch High School Girls’ Basketball Boosters, 444 Allport Cutoff, Morrisdale, PA 16858 or to the Clearfield Bison Girls’ Basketball Boosters, 2831 Washington Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.

