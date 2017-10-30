Obituary Notice: Lois A. Knepp

Lois A. Knepp, 68, of Clearfield died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.

She was born Sept. 8, 1949, a daughter of Ruth (Liegey) Wooster of Clearfield and the late Fredrick S. Wooster.

She had been a humane officer for Clearfield County for several years. She then worked in the maintenance department at Parker Dam State Park; she later was employed by HRI Construction in State College. She had most recently worked at Fink Transportation.

She loved to fish and take leisure drives in the country. Most of all, she had a deep love of animals and gave many stray animals homes throughout her life.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved fiancé, Roger D. Thomas of Clearfield; three children, Donald ‘Beaver’ Read and his wife, Lorre of Clearfield, Dale ‘Vern’ Read of Tyrone and Gail ‘Tommy’ Crain and her husband, Rich of Gearhartville; three step-children, Susan Knepp Moore and her husband, Chris and David Knepp, both of Clearfield, and Daniel Lee Knepp and his fiancée, Stacy Robison of Bigler; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Billie Jean Steinbach and her husband, Jerome of South Carolina.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant son, William Brian.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

It was Ms. Knepp’s specific request that anyone coming to the funeral home to dress casual and jeans are encouraged.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.