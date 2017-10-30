Obituary Notice: Harold James Muir

Harold James Muir, 88, a resident of Windy Hill Village P.S.L., Philipsburg, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at the village.

Born Dec. 1, 1928 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Emigh) Muir.

He was a 1946 graduate of the Philipsburg High School. He worked as a lineman for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) until his retirement in 1992.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean era. He was also a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On Oct. 16, 1950 in Philipsburg, he married Beulah M. “Boots” (Burge) Muir. She preceded him in death July 30, 2007.

He is survived by two daughters, Ruth M. Krause and her husband, Scott of Osceola Mills and Patricia A. Tarbay and her husband, Paul of Philipsburg; two daughters-in-law, Beth Muir of Frackville and Kathy Muir of Philipsburg; and a sister, Betty Hughes of Pittsburgh.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Melissa McMullen, Jason Muir, Joshua Muir, Jayne Livergood, Julie Cowher, Krista Muir and Jennifer Tarbay and 11 great-grandchildren, Andrew McMullen, Lydia McMullen, Nevaeh Muir, JJ Muir, Tyler Muir, Jackson Muir, Alyvia Muir, Paisley Muir, Nolan Livergood, Adalynn Cowher and Emily Cowher.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Harold James “Jim” Muir Jr. and Thomas R. Muir; a grandson, Douglas Harold Krause; two brothers, John and Richard Muir; and a sister, Pyretta Dumpleton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the David K. Dahlgren Funeral Home, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle R. Bodle officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to Abundant Life Fellowship, 102 Fairway Dr., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgrenfuneralhome.com.