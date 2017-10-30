Home / News / Local News / Lawrence Twp. Police Conduct Aggressive Driving Enforcement

Lawrence Twp. Police Conduct Aggressive Driving Enforcement

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – The Lawrence Township Police Department conducted aggressive driving enforcement Friday and Saturday on roadways in Lawrence Township.

Police conducted the enforcement from 3 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. It resulted in three DUIs while under the influence of drugs; three drug possession arrests; 11 traffic arrests; and four seatbelt citations.

Police also issued one non-traffic citation for underage consumption and 16 written warnings.  Police noted that two people were arrested following a traffic stop as a result of a prior retail theft investigation.

The department’s aggressive driving enforcement will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday season. Police would like to remind all motorists to buckle up.

CCCTC Students Participate in Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Clearfield Model Railroad Club to Host Train Show

Related Posts

Leave a Reply