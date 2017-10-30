Lawrence Twp. Police Conduct Aggressive Driving Enforcement

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – The Lawrence Township Police Department conducted aggressive driving enforcement Friday and Saturday on roadways in Lawrence Township.

Police conducted the enforcement from 3 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. It resulted in three DUIs while under the influence of drugs; three drug possession arrests; 11 traffic arrests; and four seatbelt citations.

Police also issued one non-traffic citation for underage consumption and 16 written warnings. Police noted that two people were arrested following a traffic stop as a result of a prior retail theft investigation.

The department’s aggressive driving enforcement will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday season. Police would like to remind all motorists to buckle up.