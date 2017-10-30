ExploreJefferson: Sykesville Man Jailed After Allegedly Shoving, Punching, Slamming Ex-Girlfriend on the Floor, Endangering Infant

SYKESVILLE – A Sykesville man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and assaulted her.

According to court documents, DuBois-based state police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Jeremy David Sedor.

He was arraigned at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in front of District Judge David Inzana on the following charges:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Criminal Mischief-Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Wilson responded to a residence on Wray Way in Reynoldsville after a female victim called Jefferson County 911 to report Sedor broke into her home at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 19.

The victim said Sedor, her ex-boyfriend, had entered her residence by breaking in through the front door and then through the door to her one-year-old son’s room where she had attempted to hide, the complaint states.

Trooper Wilson saw significant damage to the front door, and the door to the infant’s room was completely knocked off its hinges. It had fallen onto the crib where the infant was lying at the time of the incident, the complaint indicates.

The woman stated that Sedor had shoved her to the floor, grabbed her, punched her in the head and face several times and slammed her against the floor several times, according to the complaint.

Trooper Wilson saw visible injuries to the victim’s right side of her face and right hand, which she had used to try to shield herself from Sedor’s punches.

The victim also complained of significant head and neck pain and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of her injuries, the complaint continues.

Sedor is currently in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $40,000.00 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Inzana’s office.

Court documents indicate that Sedor is also facing a third-degree felony charge of defiant trespass and a summary charge of disorderly conduct after being arrested by Reynoldsville Borough police for an incident Oct. 12.

His preliminary hearing for this incident is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Nov. 22.

