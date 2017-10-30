Donations Sought for Holiday Care Packages

DUBOIS – The Penn State DuBois Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) Club is seeking donations for holiday care packages to be distributed to local shelters.

The packages will be donated this Thanksgiving to community shelters that support people who are homeless, or victims of domestic abuse in Clearfield, Jefferson, and Elk counties.

Items the club members are seeking include non-perishable food, personal hygiene products such as soap, shampoo and toothpaste, paper products, cleaning supplies and gift cards.

Items for donation can be picked up by club members until Nov. 15. To schedule a pick up, contact Laura at ler29@psu.edu or 814-661-1673.