Clearfield United Way Donates Books to Shaw Library

CLEARFIELD – A donation of more than 200 new and gently-used books for children and teens will benefit the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, Clearfield.

The books were delivered to the library in conjunction with “Make A Difference Day” as part of the Clearfield Area United Way’s Reading Ripples Project.

More than 5,200 books have been put into the hands of children throughout the county since the establishment of the project, says Nancy Pinto of the United Way.

Pinto invited any group or company to host a book collection. For more information, please call the United Way at 814-765-6521.

“Kids who love reading live happily ever after, and we believe this project has made a wonderful difference to our area,” says Pinto.