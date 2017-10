CLEARFIELD – A train show, hosted by the Clearfield Model Railroad Club, will be held in November at the Christ United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 701 Dorey St., Clearfield. The show will be open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 15-17.

A light meal will be available for a donation from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Nov. 18. Pancakes and sausage meals will be sold for $5 for adults and $2.50 for children (12 years and under).

There will also be a drawing for a train set and themed baskets.