CCCTC Students Participate in Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

CLEARFIELD – Students at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center participated in the annual pumpkin decorating contest.

The contest is held every year and each morning and afternoon program decorates a pumpkin that uses items from their program or is decorated to represent their program.

The winner gets to display the “golden pumpkin” in their program for the year.

The decorated pumpkins are displayed at the fall visitation night for parents/guardians/community to view and vote on.

There were many great entries. The students in the cosmetology program in the afternoon won the award this year.

Students in photo, front row from left to right, are Kaiah Starr, Hannah Tilton, Shianna Jones, Sarah Barnhart and Natalie Boop.

In the back row, from left to right, are: Katlynn Dull, Nichole Beish, Daisee Howe, Heidi Rowles, Sierra, Maines, Mateeia Breon and Hannah Heartsock.