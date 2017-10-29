Trump and Michael Moore get into ‘not at all presidential’ Twitter spat

President Donald Trump and filmmaker Michael Moore have gotten into a Twitter spat following the closure of Moore’s one-man show on Broadway.

It all began when Trump tweeted that Moore’s Broadway show was “sloppy.”

“While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” he said.

Moore, whose show “The Terms of My Surrender” closed last weekend, fired back with a dozen tweets.

“You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency — which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD,” one tweet read.

The show, which had a 12-week limited run, will hit the road next year, Moore says. The run was limited due to commitments to a new movie and an “upcoming prime time TV series,” he said on Twitter.

However, “The Terms of My Surrender” grossed less than half of its potential on most weeks, according to Playbill.com.

Earlier this summer Moore announced he was working on a movie about Trump, titled “Fahrenheit 11/9,” a reference to his famous film “Fahrenheit 9/11,” about the George W. Bush presidency and the war on terrorism.

Moore, who is liberal, has been vocal about his opposition to Trump. He released a pro-Hillary Clinton documentary, “TrumpLand,” just prior to the election.

“On Broadway, Donald, they call it a ‘LIMITED ENGAGEMENT’ — just like we’re planning on making your presidency,” Moore tweeted near the end of his Twitter response.

He capped it off with a photo of himself with Trump son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner and pictures of crowds attending his show.