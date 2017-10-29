Obituary Notice: Eleanor May Sura

Eleanor May Sura, 77, of (North) Philipsburg died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at UPMC Altoona.

She was born May 30, 1940 in Elkhart, Ind., a daughter of Charles A. and Adeline (Cowell) Wolfinger, both of whom preceded her in death.

She started her working career while she was in high school. She was employed as an usher with the Miller Theatre and in shoe sales with Zeisel’s Department Store, both of Elkhart.

She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1958. She later completed a number of college courses.

She was married July 5, 1959 in Angola, NY to George Sura. He survives at home.

After their marriage in 1959, she lived in Elkhart, Ind., and other neighboring states. She traveled at times with their three daughters to accompany her husband, George, during his employment with ITT Telecommunications.

When he accepted a two-year tour of duty with the U.S. Department of State, Foreign Service, in 1968, she found herself and her family in the midst of Washington, D.C. Up until that time, the furthest she had ever traveled from home was Chicago, a mere two hours away.

She and the three girls would accompany her husband on a number of other assignments, including: Beirut, Lebanon for three-and-a-half years; Washington, D.C. for three years; Bonn, West Germany for five years; Accra, Ghana, West Africa for one year; Kinshasa, Zaire, Central Africa for three-and-a-half years; and Mexico City, Mexico for one year.

During her husband’s tours overseas, she had been employed with the APO and Mail Pouch sections of the American Embassies. While in Washington, D.C., she had been employed with the DEA Agency, Department of Justice.

She was a member of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Chester Hill.

She was an active member of her church and her activities included the church’s St. Anne’s Guild, serving as council secretary for several years while her husband served as treasurer; assisting with ticket sales for the church’s annual barbecue chicken event; and assisting with various bake and yard sales throughout the years to help raise funds for the church.

She loved her church and enjoyed the family hour discussions following the Liturgy Services.

She excelled in a number of crafts, including sewing, cake decorating, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and “winning” at the area casinos.

She especially loved getting together with her family, relatives and friends for both the biennial Sura family reunion held locally and the annual Wolfinger reunion held in the Indiana and Michigan areas of the country.

Needless to say, she loved being with her family and traveled extensively to be with them.

She and her husband, George, enjoyed 58 years of marriage across the United States and around the world.

She is also survived by three daughters, Gloria A. Sura Taylor and her husband, Mel of Elkhart, Ind., Catherine L. Sura and her husband, Paul Heesaker of Silverthorne, Colo., and Susan E. (Sura) Sutherland and her husband, Les of Glennallen, Alaska; three grandchildren, George I. and Sarah D. Taylor, both of Elkhart, Ind., and Melvin W. Taylor and his fiancée, Katie (Serge) of Osceola, Ind.; and one great-granddaughter, Adele Taylor-Johnson of Elkhart, Ind.

She is also survived by one sister, Alice (Wolfinger) Ride and her husband, Will of St. Louis, Mich.; four sisters-in-law, Ann (Sura) Richards of Hummelstown, Verna (Sura) Silay and her husband, Stephen of Erie, Mary (Sura) Saupp of Hollidaysburg and Susan (Sura) Johnson and her husband, Jerry of West Seneca, NY; two brothers-in-law, Peter Sura of Hollidaysburg and Marvin Hughes (New Liberty) RD Philipsburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Maynard D. Wolfinger; three sisters-in-law, Irene R (Lowe) Wolfinger, Dorothy (Sura) Hughes and Connie (Wiggins) Sura; brothers-in-law, Michael Sura Jr. and his wife, Mari (Chitko), Vasil Sura, John Sura, Andrew Sura and his wife, Dorothy (Schick), Joseph Sura and his wife, Bernice (Whitmore), John Saupp and John Richards; and several nieces and nephews including, Charles Duane Wolfinger.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 420 Laura St., Chester Hill, with Fr. Mark Meholic officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, and again from 12 p.m. Tuesday until the time to depart for church. A Panikhida Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Hope Mausoleum at Rice Cemetery, Elkhart, Ind., under the direction of Stemm, Lawson & Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 420 Laura St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.