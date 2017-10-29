Obituary Notice: Billi Joann “Billi Jo” Johns and James R. Spencer

Billi Joann “Billi Jo” Johns, 46, and James R. Spencer, 49, of Beccaria died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 as the result of an auto accident in Osceola Mills.

She was born Sept. 9, 1971 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of late William and Elizabeth (Wrobleski) Johns. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Libby Ann Spencer, at home; one son, James Spencer of Reynoldsville; four sisters, Sharon Price and her husband, John, Valarie Morris, Julie Flick and her husband, Ron and Joyce Spencer and her husband, Chalmer; and one brother, Dennis Johns and his wife, Jackie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Hall and one brother, Gary W. Johns Sr.

Mr. Spencer was born June 13, 1968 in Philipsburg. He was the son of the late Chalmer E. Spencer and Sarah (Kerr) Spencer. He worked as a tree climber.

He is survived by two daughters, Sarah Demaio of Stroudsburg and Libby Ann Spencer, at home; one son, James Spencer of Reynoldsville; two sisters, Mechele Gaston and her husband, Tom and Cora Gathagan and her husband, Glen; and two brothers, LeRoy Spencer and his wife, Nancy and Chalmer Spencer Jr. and his wife, Joyce.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Melvin Spencer.

A joint memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with Pastor Robert Kline officiating.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

