Obituary Notice: Annette I. (Williams) Martell

Annette I. (Williams) Martell, 57, of Frenchville died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

She was born April 15, 1960 in Clearfield, a daughter of Ottis W. and Elda M. (Maines) Williams, both of whom preceded her in death.

She was a 1978 graduate of Philipsburg – Osceola Area High School. She was employed for more than 25 years with the Philipsburg – Osceola School District as an instructional assistant until her retirement in June of 2017.

She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Clearfield Lodge No. 97, Wallaceton.

She was married Sept. 30, 1978 in Philipsburg to Robert L. Kyler Jr. He preceded her in death Dec. 29, 2009. She was then married Nov. 3, 2012 in Morrisdale to Raymond P. “Butch” Martell III. He survives at home.

She is also survived by two sons, Robert L. Kyler III and his wife, Dawn of Philipsburg and Shawn M. Kyler of (Atlantic) RD Houtzdale; two step-daughters, Bethany Martell and her companion, Robert “Bob” Hampton and Jamie Dunlap and her companion, Curt Maines, all of Clearfield; two step-sons, Kyler Figart of Osceola Mills and Raymond P. Martell IV of Winburne; three grandchildren, Robert L. Kyler IV, Natalie Kyler and Collin Kyler, all of Philipsburg; four step-grandchildren, Wyatt and James Hampton and Adriana and Malachi Maines, all of Clearfield; one sister, Cynthia E. Williams of Philipsburg; two brothers, David E. Williams of Clearfield and Edward A. Williams of (Atlantic) RD Houtzdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ottis W. “Butch” Williams Jr., Jon A. “BeBe” Williams and Daniel J. “Dan” Williams.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Dean Richards officiating.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family has extended an invitation to join them for a reception and time of fellowship at the Clearfield Moose Lodge No. 97, Wallaceton, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moose Charities/Mooseheart Program, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539 or at mooseheart.org.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.