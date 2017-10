CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners are trying to raise awareness about adoption.

The commissioners have proclaimed November as “Adoption Month” in Clearfield County.

To celebrate National Adoption Month, the Children’s Aid Society will hold a free matching event Nov. 9 at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois.

The event is open to anyone interested in adoption. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. Please call 814-765-2686 for more information.