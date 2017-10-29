Kenya’s election results set to be released Sunday

The results of Kenya’s presidential election rerun are expected to be released Sunday, capping off months of drama and sporadic violence surrounding voting that has highlighted the discord in the country.

Kenya’s Supreme Court previously invalidated the results of the original August 8 poll that handed victory to the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta, after his opponent, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, claimed the results were electronically tampered with.

When the country’s voting authority, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), failed to provide Kenya’s highest court with access to its computer servers, the court ruled the results were fraudulent and and ordered a rerun within 60 days.

But earlier this month, Odinga announced that he would withdraw from last Thursday’s rerun because the IEBC had not adequately implemented reforms. Odinga urged his supporters to boycott the election, and activists have made efforts to stop the vote.

Kenyatta is looking to claim his second five-year term as president, and his victory seems likely.

Odinga: Vote is a ‘sham’

The official voter turnout figure was also set to be released Sunday, according to the IEBC. On Thursday, the voting authority had said about 6.5 million ballots were cast, but cautioned the number is preliminary and likely to change.

But the IEBC’s number clashed with voter turnout figures from both Kenya’s government and Odinga’s opposition party, the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Kenyatta’s government claimed 7.5 million Kenyans turned out to vote, while NASA said that only 3.5 million had cast ballots.

The country has 19.6 million registered voters, 80% of which participated in the prior polling.

“You see, this is just a sham,” Odinga told CNN on Friday, saying the low voter turnout represented “a vote of no confidence in the government of President Kenyatta.”

But Deputy President William Ruto told CNN’s Lynda Kinkade the low voter turnout figures were because of violence, “sponsored by our competitor in his region,” where “organized militia” kept election officials and materials from their polling stations.

Ethnic tensions

Violent clashes have broken out over the election, with 24 people killed in the immediate wake of the initial vote, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. At least six have died in connection to the runoff, officials said.

The presidential election has renewed tensions between Kenya’s ethnic groups, whose bonds are often stronger than the national identity. Kenya has at least 40 ethnic groups.

Kenyatta is a member of the country’s largest community, the Kikuyu, originating in the country’s central highlands. The Kikuyu have long been accused of wielding strong economic and political power in the country.

Odinga is part of the Luo community, which some say has become increasingly marginalized in recent years.