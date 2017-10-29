GANT ICYMI: Week of Oct. 23

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

BREAKING: Clearfield Borough Police Continue Search for Missing Teen

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police are continuing their search for a missing 16-year-old Coalport boy, James K. Potts.

Governor Wolf Calls for Vote on Stalled LGBT Non-Discrimination Protections

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has urged the General Assembly to pass the PA Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that extends non-discrimination provisions in state law to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender expression or identity.

Mother Who Lost Daughter to Drug Overdose to Speak at CAJSHS

CLEARFIELD – Drug addiction is a problem affecting everyone in some way, and the Clearfield Area School District is trying to help people overcome it.

Parents Seek Answers Concerning Elementary Music Program at Clearfield School Board Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Parents continue to seek answers concerning the future plans for the music program at the Clearfield Area Elementary School.

Contempt Hearing Cancelled for Prothonotary Spencer

CLEARFIELD – A contempt hearing for the Clearfield County Prothonotary, Brian Spencer, scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled.

JUST IN: Clearfield Area School District Confirms Case of Whooping Cough

CLEARFIELD – On Tuesday morning, the Clearfield Area School District was notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that a student was confirmed to have Pertussis, commonly known as Whooping Cough.

County to Apply for Grant for Rapid Housing, Homeless Prevention Assistance

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County will apply for an $87,260 Emergency Solutions Grant for rapid housing and homeless prevention assistance, announced Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick at Tuesday’s regular commissioners’ meeting.

Affordable Housing Trust Funds Available in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for affordable housing projects, announced Planning Director Jodi Brennan at Tuesday’s regular commissioners’ meeting.

BREAKING: Two Officers Injured After Oil City Man Allegedly Flees from Traffic Stop

CLEARFIELD – Two police officers were injured after an Oil City man allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop during the early-morning hours Wednesday in Clearfield Borough.

Hearing Continued in Greensburg Man’s Strangulation Case

CLEARFIELD – A Greensburg man has been accused of strangling a woman during a domestic assault at a local hotel earlier this month.

Board of Elections Addresses Complaint Over District Judge Candidate’s Campaign Finance Report

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County’s Board of Elections has responded to a complaint concerning issues with campaign finance reports filed by James Glass, a candidate for Magisterial District Judge 46-3-04.