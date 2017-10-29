Fierce winds and heavy rain expected to hit New York on Sandy anniversary

Near hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy rain are set to batter the Northeast Sunday on the five-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

Tropical Storm Philippe formed near western Cuba a few days ago and was racing up the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast early Sunday.

“We are in an exceptional season. We saw Harvey in Texas, Irma in Florida and then we have Maria across Puerto Rico. Now we got another tropical storm,” said CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis.

Phillipe is not expected to become a hurricane but will produce rainfall totals of 2-4 inches and up to 8 inches in sections of the Northeast and New England, forecasters said.

Wind gusts could reach speeds of 50-60 mph.

“We are still looking at a very disorganized system but it would still have a little bit of a punch,” Maginnis said.

The storm is expected to turn to the northeast, strengthen and essentially merge with a low pressure system coming from the Great Lakes region. The result will be a nor’easter-type storm producing high wind and rain for parts of eastern New York and New England late Sunday and Monday.

Superstorm Sandy hit New Jersey and New York five years ago Sunday.

“This is not going to be the equivalent of Sandy. We would hardly see that or expect anything like that but we are expecting very some very gusty winds, heavy downpours, considerable power outages,” Maginnis said.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm had already been soaking the Bahamas, Cuba and South Florida Saturday and Sunday morning while moving north at nearly 30 mph.

Forecasters said up to 10 inches of rain could fall in areas of the Caymans and in Cuba. South Florida might get up to as many as 6 inches of precipitation.