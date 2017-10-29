Department of Agriculture Reminds Pennsylvanians of Upcoming Exhibit Deadlines for the 2018 PA Farm Show

Livestock entries close Nov. 3; other exhibit deadlines are later in November, December

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians who want to showcase their finest animals or farm products to hundreds of thousands of visitors have just a few weeks to enter the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show, set for Jan. 6-13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

“We chose this year’s theme ‘Strength in Our Diversity’ to reflect the range of people, products, production practices and traditions of agriculture in Pennsylvania. That diversity is what gives our industry strength and what makes it the cornerstone of our state’s economy,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“We need your help to give visitors a slice of the best of all of Pennsylvania agriculture so, if you’re interested in showcasing your contributions to agriculture, be sure to submit your entries by the upcoming registration deadlines.”

Entries for most livestock must be postmarked or submitted electronically by Friday, Nov. 3. Eligible livestock include beef cattle, dairy cattle, dairy goats, meat goats, horses, sheep and swine. Market livestock entries were due Oct. 15.

Nov. 3 is also the registration deadline for square dancing, agricultural education demonstrations and agricultural education window exhibits.

Other November deadlines include: cheese, Nov. 6; wine, Nov. 10; poultry, Nov. 13; and cider, Nov. 17.

Dec. 1 deadlines include: agricultural education agriscience fair entries, agricultural education horticultural exhibits, rabbits, sheep to shawl and youth fleece to shawl. Wool must be entered by Dec. 15.

Interested agriculturalists can submit entries online at pafarmliv.fairwire.com or by mailing to Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Find rules, regulations and entry forms at farmshow.pa.gov by clicking “exhibit.”