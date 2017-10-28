Under-17 World Cup final: England crowned champions after thrilling win against Spain

English football is suddenly experiencing that feeling of waiting ages for a bus and then two come along at once.

The full international side last won the World Cup over 50 years, but in 2017 two England youth teams — at Under-17 and Under-20 level — have won World Cup finals.

The latest success came in India on Saturday as England’s Under-17 team came from two goals down to beat Spain 5-2 in front of a crowd of 66,684 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

It’s a triumph that follows the England Under-20’s World Cup final win over Venezuela in June.

“England have won the U17 World Cup after beating Spain 5-2 … yes Spain,” tweeted former England international Gary Lineker, who now works as TV pundit.

“We have a new Golden generation. Well played boys, well played.”

Golden Boot

A header from Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, who had scored hat-tricks in the quarterfinals against the USA and the semifinals against Brazil, kick started England’s recovery after Sergio Gomez netted twice to put Spain in control.

Steven Sessegnon set up Brewster’s goal and it was the Fulham youngster who also crossed for Morgan Gibbs White to equalize.

Callum Hudson-Odo and Philip Foden then turned on the after burners to take the final away from Spain.

It was Hudson-Odo who ran clear before crossing for Manchester City’s Foden to give England the lead for the first time in the game.

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi then scored from close range following a Hudson-Odoi free-kick, before man-of-the-match Foden added the fifth with a drilled shot.

Brewster’s goal on Saturday — his eighth of the competition — ensured he won the tournament’s Golden Boot award.

On Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of Brewster: “He’s in a fantastic way and we’re all really looking forward to be part of his future.”

Klopp has shown willingness to promote youngsters to the LIverpool first team, but other Premier League managers are more cautious about putting their faith in youth players.

According to report published by European governing body UEFA in January 2017 the English Premier League has the highest percentage of foreign players of any European League — 69.2% — which makes it tougher for English born players to break into their club’s team.

In comparison, the Bundesliga in Germany, which won the World Cup in 2014, has 49.2% of foreign players.