Golden Tide Down Mounties Behind Stewart And Big Second Quarter 48-19

CURWENSVILLE – The Curwensville Area High School Golden Tide football team ended its regular season Friday night at home against an old foe, Philipsburg-Osceola.

In the end the Tide picked up the 48-19 win over the Mounties, improving to 8-2 on the season and waiting for the upcoming District 9 playoffs next weekend.

For Philipsburg-Osceola, (1-9) it was the ninth straight loss after opening the 2017 campaign with a win over West Branch.

The Golden Tide scored first on a Bryce Timko to Noah Von Gunden 19 yard toss with 3:58 to play in the opening quarter. The two point conversion attempt failed making the score 6-0 in favor of the Tide.

Philipsburg-Osceola came right back with a 17 yard scoring pass from Daniel “Bubba” Slogosky to Keegan Perks and with the perfect extra point by Keegan Soltis the Mounties were out in front 7-6 with 2:02 left in the first.

It was the second 12 minutes that made the difference in this contest, as Curwensville tacked on 28 unanswered points to go into the intermission up, and in complete command, 34-7.

Timko got the first of four Tide second quarter TD’s, a one yard sneak at the 7:21 mark. Curwensville’s attempt for the two point conversion failed, but the Golden Tide were now in the lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the night, 12-7.

Nick Stewart, who had well over 300 yards rushing in his best performance of the season, scored the next two Tide touchdowns, a 31 yard run and then a six yard scamper.

After the first score by Stewart the Tide went for two, with Stewart on the carry. However, the record setting senior running back fumbled into the end zone only to have teammate Dakota Bloom fall on the ball for the two points.

Then after the six yard score by Stewart, junior back Avery Francisco ran it in for two more tallies and the Golden Tide were in the lead 28-7 with just 1:50 before the half.

Philipsburg-Osceola gave up the ball after the Tide kick-off on a Timko interception.

On second down Timko found Josh Terry for a 60 yard touchdown pass with 1:05 remaining in the opening 24 minutes. The extra point attempt was no good, but still it was 34-7 at the break in favor of Curwensville.

The Golden Tide scored the first TD in the second half when Stewart went 20 yards into the Mounties end zone.

Madison Weber was good with the extra point and the Tide were up 41-7.

The Mounties scored with 5:22 left in the third quarter on a 13 yard run by Brandon Anderson, but the two point conversion attempt failed leaving Curwensville out in front 41-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

And early in the fourth, 11:31 to be exact, the Golden Tide brought on the mercy rule with a five yard touchdown run by senior Anthony Winebold and then the extra point by Weber which gave Curwensville a 48-13 cushion.

Slogosky threw his second touchdown pass of the battle for Philipsburg-Osceola on a nine yard strike to Josh Hubler.

The Mounties went for two points but failed, setting the final score at 48-19 in favor of the Tide.

The Tide had three interceptions on the evening, one each by Terry, Timko and Stewart. On the season Curwensville now has 15 interceptions.

The Mounties still lead the all-time series against Curwensville, 27-13-1. This was the first match up since 1995.

As mentioned earlier, the Tide now await the District 9 “A” playoff schedule to be announced. Curwensville is the number one overall seed in the single “A” bracket and would be at home next Friday or Saturday in the quarter-final round of the playoffs if an opponent is available.

Tune to WOKW-FM, 102.9, for information on the upcoming Golden Tide playoff action.

SCORING SUMMARY

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7 0 6 6 19

CURWENSVILLE 6 28 7 7 48

1st QUARTER

CURW 3:58 19 yard pass Bryce Timko to Noah Von Gunden, Two point conversion attempt failed 6 0

P. O. 2:06 17 yard pass Daniel Slogosky to Keegan Perks, Keegan Soltis PAT 6 7

2ND QUARTER

CURW 7:21 Timko one yard run, Two point conversion attempt failed 12 7

CURW 5:22 Stewart 31 yard run, Dakota Bloom recovered fumble in end zone for two point Conversion 20 7

CURW 1:50 Stewart six yard run, Avery Francisco two point conversion run 28 7

CURW 1:05 60 yard pass Timko to Josh Terry, PAT failed 34 7

3RD QUARTER

CURW 7:51 Stewart 20 yard run, Madison Weber PAT 41 7

P. O. 5:22 Brandon Anderson 13 yard run, Two point conversion attempt failed 41 13

4TH QUARTER

CURW 11:31 Anthony Winebold five yard run, Weber PAT 48 13

P. O. 5:22 9 yard pass Slogosky to Josh Hubler, Two point conversion attempt failed 48 19

