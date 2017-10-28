FirstEnergy’s PA Utilities Remind Customers Assistance and Service Programs Are Available to Help Pay Utility Bills

READING – FirstEnergy utilities, including Pennsylvania Electric Co. (Penelec), remind customers having difficulty paying their utility bills that they may be eligible for special financial assistance or other programs that could reduce the amount of electricity they use.

Assistance programs available to Pennsylvania residents include:

Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP) – PCAP helps residential customers maintain electric service and eliminate their past-due balance by offering a reduced bill based on a percentage of income and debt forgiveness. Debt forgiveness credits are applied directly to participants’ electric service accounts in recognition of payments that are made on time and paid in-full. PCAP participants also are automatically enrolled in the Equal Payment Plan (EPP) that provides the ability to make consistent monthly payments. Enrollment in the EPP is a requirement for PCAP. For more information, call 888-282-6816.

The specific improvements that a customer is eligible to receive will be determined during the home energy evaluation. No payment is required for these installations/services. There are household income requirements and electricity use requirements. To determine eligibility, call 1-800-207-9276.

Residential customers of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania utilities who are interested in finding a more convenient way to manage their electricity bills also can sign up to extend their bill due date or for an extended payment program.

To learn more, call -800-545-7741 (Met-Ed and Penelec customers); 800-686-0021 (West Penn Power customers); or 800-720-3600 (Penn Power customers).

