Clearfield Students Participate in Exploring Program

CLEARFIELD – On Oct. 16, eighth grade students had another opportunity to participate in the Exploring Program at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.

The Exploring Program is designed to give students insight about the job opportunities that are available in Clearfield after their high school graduation.

Area businesses joined with the Clearfield Chamber to raise funds for the program. The program was developed and made possible by the Boy Scouts of America.

The Clearfield Chamber’s goal is to equip students with career insight while helping them fulfill an education requirement.

Through the program, students have the opportunity to meet with business owners and community leaders to gain real-world experiences in various career fields.

The program is beneficial to local business owners, as its goal is to grow the work force in the area, as well.

The October Exploring Program featured Jeremy Ruffner of Clearfield County Emergency Management Agency and Dr. Jessica Ayres of Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.

Both speakers gave information on different career paths in the medical field, along with information about how to obtain certifications and degrees in these fields.

The sponsors of the Exploring Program are C. Alan Walker; CBT Bank, a division of Riverview; Clearfield County Career & Technology Center; First Commonwealth Bank; Naddeo & Lewis LLC.; Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital; Pennsylvania Grain Processing; Wal-Mart Distribution Center; Wal-Mart Supercenter; and Wal-Mart Transportation.

Moyer’s Auto Body and State Farm, Lindsie Wisor Agency, provided refreshments for the After Hours event for the Exploring Program.