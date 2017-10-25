Thailand bids King Bhumibol Adulyadej a final farewell

Massive crowds have descended on the streets of Bangkok Thursday as the country continues its elaborate five-day farewell to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled the country for 70 years.

The king’s body is being transported in a procession from the Grand Palace, where it was lying in state, to Sanam Luang, the site of the Royal Crematorium, built for the occasion.

The ceremony for the man who was once the world’s longest-reigning monarch began late Wednesday, just over one year since he died at the age of 88 on October 13, 2016.

Also known as Rama IX — a reference to his lineage stretching from Rama I, the founder of the Chakri dynasty — the King commanded great love and respect within Thailand.

Ahead of the ceremony, Thais, dressed in black, slept in the streets to reserve the best vantage points for the funeral procession, which will culminate with his cremation at the Royal Crematorium, a three-tier, 50-meter (165-foot) high golden funeral pyre.

Jirapa Kaewin came to Bangkok with her twin 18-year-old daughters and had been in line since midnight. “At first we thought we might not come because around my home there is an event organized for the King,” she said, “but I thought, this is once in a lifetime, so we have to come.”

Kaewin is from the neighboring province of Samut Prakan, where she works at a cosmetics company.

“I wanted to come earlier but had to work yesterday,” she said. “We tried to get as close as possible.”

Thursday has been declared a public holiday to allow Thais the opportunity to pay their final respects during what an official guide said “will be one of the most touching and elaborate cremation ceremonies ever seen in Thailand.”

The funeral is set to be the biggest in living memory, according to the guide, and budget of three billion Thai baht ($90 million) has been allocated for the event.

Banks and shops are closed across the country and the nation’s police force — some 230,000 officers — are on duty to contain the crowds.

As the sun rose on a clear, cloudless morning in Bangkok, much of the city appeared to have woken early for the event.

By 7 a.m., mourners were sitting under the blue sky in front of a large screen waiting for the funeral procession to begin about a kilometer away.

Mothers braided their daughters’ hair; monks collected morning alms among the mourners; and many spoke quietly among themselves or on their cell phones, waiting for a final glimpse of their departed King.

Bhumibol’s funeral will also be attended by dignitaries and royal families from 42 countries including US Defense Secretary James Mattis, Britain’s Duke of York Prince Andrew, Japan’s Prince Akishino and royalty from Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Sweden.

A popular King

The former king was immensely popular during his reign. He was seen as a leader who skillfully charted a course that put the monarchy at the center of Thai society, acting as a force for community and tradition even as the country lurched between political crises and more than a dozen military coups, both attempted and successful.

Bhumibol reigned over more than 20 prime ministers and many constitutional changes. He also helped the country navigate the disruptive effects of the Vietnam War during the 1960s and 70s.

He acceded to the throne in 1946 in the aftermath of Thailand’s occupation by Japan during World War II.

For most Thais, he is the only monarch they have ever known, and before his death, analysts expressed concern that his passing will remove a vital point of unity in an increasingly divided country.

His portrait is hung adorned with marigolds everywhere from Bangkok office lobbies to the poorest of rural homes.

The pyre

The centerpiece of the funeral is an ornate funeral pyre called the Royal Crematorium which has been erected in central Bangkok, next to the Grand Palace.

The ceremony will reach its climax late Thursday night, when Bhumibol’s son and successor, King Rama V or King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, lights the pyre, which was built to resemble the sacred center of the Hindu universe, Mount Meru.

While Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, many elements of the funeral draw on Hindu traditions.

In addition to religious references, the artworks depict a variety of real-life scenes and figures, such as infrastructure projects built during Bhumibol’s reign and his two favorite dogs, Tongdaeng and Jo Cho.

Those outside the capital will have the opportunity to pay their respects as well.

As many as 85 replicas of the Royal Crematorium have been constructed — one for each of Thailand’s 76 provinces and nine for the Special Administrative Region of Bangkok.

More than 500 statues, on which sculptors have been working daily for almost a year, have been created for ceremonies around the country; some of these statues will adorn the intricate tower.

In addition, more than 800 sites have been designated across the country, where subjects will be able to present flowers carved from sandalwood — a traditional tribute to a deceased monarch.