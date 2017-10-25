BREAKING: State Police Searching for Missing Karthaus Man

KARTHAUS – State police at Clearfield are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 49-year-old Karthaus man, Dale John Granite.

Granite was reported missing by his family on Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at his residence.

According to state police, he was believed to be traveling to visit friends in the Milesburg and Julian areas; he may also be in the Philipsburg area. He is driving a tan Chevrolet Cavalier with Pennsylvania registration, KDP9359.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 11 inches and approximately 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a beard and balding gray hair with a ponytail.

Granite is possibly wearing a dark-colored shirt and or jacket with dark blue jeans and black shoes. He may also be wearing a camouflage baseball cap with a deer or elk on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.