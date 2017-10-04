Clearfield Co.’s Recycling Program in Jeopardy

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County’s recycling program is in jeopardy.

At Tuesday’s workshop meeting, Commissioner Mark B. McCracken announced the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) intends to shut off additional recycling grant funding.

McCracken said the Act 101 Recycling Fee will terminate Jan. 1, 2020, and because legislation hasn’t been reauthorized yet, the DEP intends to shut off the grant programs.

“Right now, no money is expected to be there Jan. 1, 2020,” he said. He noted that the Pennsylvania Senate has passed legislation (Senate Bill 646) to reauthorize the grant funding; however, it’s currently stuck in the House.

According to McCracken, the county’s Solid Waste Authority had its funding cut when a court case took away the tipping fee a few years ago.

“Now this,” he said. “CCSWA’s volunteer board and Jodi [Brennan, director] are running out of funding sources.”

McCracken said the commissioners have discussed the problem with the county’s state representatives, and they don’t plan to let it go.

Commissioner John A. Sobel said the county’s recycling program is very important and something needs to be done before Jan. 1, 2020. Commissioner Tony Scotto agreed, saying it would be a “big blow” for the program, which the county’s municipalities rely upon.

The commissioners said over the years, Brennan and the CCSWA have done a great job managing the budget and making the already limited funding stretch.

McCracken said the county has been doing all it can, but if something doesn’t happen soon, it could lose the recycling program altogether. Scotto urged citizens to contact their state officials and ask for their support.

Sobel reminded that people live among the beauty of Mother Nature in Clearfield County. He said it will all go away if people have to take matters into their own hands.