There is no constitutional right to take a knee while you’re at work

The painful debate about the causes and cures for racial injustice in America flares periodically to capture the nation’s attention. It did again over the weekend when many NFL players locked arms or knelt in protest during the playing of the National Anthem at football games across the country.
The protests were triggered by President Donald Trump’s comments at an Alabama rally on Friday and subsequent tweets challenging the patriotism of athletes who kneel during the playing of the anthem. He suggested that these “son of a *****” athletes had dishonored the flag and deserve to be fired by their NFL employers. On Monday the President defended his attacks, even after team owners issued their own angry responses to his temper tantrum.
This conflict has stirred impassioned debate around the nation about larger questions: the right to protest peacefully in a manner that many Americans, nonetheless, perceive as a form of disrespect for the flag or our troops, and the concern held by many that our President was focused on a few protesting football players instead of on the North Korean crisis, health care or Puerto Rico’s recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
One often-heard, but inaccurate, refrain among the talking heads was that the athletes had a “legal right” to peacefully protest in football stadiums across the country because the US Constitution guarantees freedom of speech. “It’s a free country” this line of thinking goes, and American soldiers have fought and lost their lives to preserve this sacred right.
The fact is, these athletes do not have the “right” to protest at football games unless their employers consent to the conduct. Their private employers have a legal right under the US Constitution to fire or suspend players who engage in acts of protest on the field during the playing of the National Anthem and the display of Old Glory. Imagine what would happen if some of the TV anchors or commentators decided to “take a knee” during their shows in an act of protest.
My bet is that in most places they would be fired or suspended — as would protesting bank tellers, store clerks, security guards, restaurant workers or anyone else with a job to do. As an attorney, I would likely be held in contempt of court if I interrupted my presentation to a judge to protest racial injustice in America by kneeling.
Yes, America is a “free country,” whose citizens enjoy greater liberty and “freedom of speech” than any place on Earth, but even here there are limitations to these rights. The courts have repeatedly affirmed restrictions on time and place in the legitimate exercise of our Constitutional rights. Try shouting your opposition to the Trump administration during a Broadway show and see what happens. You’ll have to ask a friend how the show ended. You can explain your inaccurate concept of free speech as the usher throws you out of the theater.
The First Amendment of the US Constitution outlines both the extent and limitation of our most important rights. It states:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Notice the words “Congress shall make no law…” The Founding Fathers made no mention of restricting the right of the National Football League or any other private employer to “prohibit” or “abridge” the freedom of speech. Colin Kaepernick should please take notice of the wording the next time he claims that his right to protest was violated when no team would sign him after he became a free agent. He had no “on the field” free speech rights under the Constitution. Perhaps he should consider registering to vote if he really wants to change public policy.
The First Amendment restricts only the government from abridging “the freedom of speech.” Private employers can do as they please. Thus, kneeling during the National Anthem can never be legally prohibited by the government, but can always be prohibited by private employers.
NFL owners have so far made no attempt to create a league-wide rule on the matter of these protests. Much will undoubtedly depend on how the controversy affects ticket sales and whether the President continues to stir the pot with early morning tweets.
A Reuters poll conducted last year when Kaepernick’s protest methodology was a hot topic suggested that 72% of Americans viewed Colin Kaepernick’s protest actions as “unpatriotic,” despite his stated rationale. The same poll, however, concluded that only 40% of minorities disagreed with the Kaepernick’s form of protest, suggesting a big racial divide on the issue — and potentially among sports fans as well.
Whichever side of the issue is a winner for sports fans, they should be clear about one thing. America may be a “free country” but the Constitution takes no position on the actions of professional athletes staging protests on the field. The matter of cheering them, booing them or firing them has been left entirely in the hands of the fans and team owners. Unlike our current President, the Founding Fathers, apparently, had more important matters on their minds.
The NFL rule book specifically requires both teams appear on the field for the playing of the anthem, standing, remaining quiet, and holding their helmets in their left hands. Failure to do so can result in fines, suspensions, and the loss of draft picks.
The rules are found on pages A62-63 of the league’s game operations manual:
“The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem.
During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.”
The employers and the NFL have set the precedent and the rule. It is the same rule book they use in fining player who attempt to wear equipment or any unauthorized piece of equipment that is in support of other causes such as breast cancer awareness, etc. that falls outside the approved time frame of such authorized uses.
The media made a big deal when Tim Tebow knelt to pray at a game saying it was so wrong and yet used almost identical wording to show their support of Kolon Kapernick when he knelt in defiance. The NFL apparently is not going to enforce the rule they already have on the books regarding this. I guess it’s Black Privilege.
Black privilege? You’re increasingly irrelevant, predictable and a Metathesiophobe.
Irrelevance is truly a matter of perspective and opinion. I find you and your ilk to be irrelevant. As to predictability: You already know where I stand so, DUH! Really astute captain obvious! As to fearing changes: Not really. I don’t like the direction the liberal left wants to push the country but, what ever happens I will be in a much better situation to deal with it than they will. No matter which way the country goes, I’d be willing to bet that you will be very much dissatisfied with the results sooner or later.
I do believe you have a right to protest before the game, the analogies given are like apples and oranges, not alike at all, it’s not like they are stopping the game to protest.
“The fact is, these athletes do not have the “right” to protest at football games unless their employers consent to the conduct. ” seems the employers are with them at this point, so this point is moot.
“A Reuters poll conducted last year when Kaepernick’s protest methodology was a hot topic suggested that 72% of Americans viewed Colin Kaepernick’s protest actions as “unpatriotic”, over a year ago, a lot has changed in a year.
“My bet is that in most places they would be fired or suspended — as would protesting bank tellers, store clerks, security guards, restaurant workers or anyone else with a job to do. As an attorney, I would likely be held in contempt of court if I interrupted my presentation to a judge to protest racial injustice in America by kneeling.” I don’t think any of these professions play the National Anthem before starting work, terrible analogies. I doubt anyone would be fired if they went to one knee before starting work.
“The First Amendment restricts only the government from abridging “the freedom of speech.”, yet here we have Trump implying that he does in fact have the right to restrict freedom of speech as he see’s fit. His twitter feeds have been determined to be policy announcements.