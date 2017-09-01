Used Motor Oil Recycling Discontinued

CLEARFIELD – Effective immediately, the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority will no longer offer “used motor oil recycling” at its central collection recycling center located at the County Jail.
For alternative recycling options, please call the Solid Waste Authority at 814-765-5149.
Clearfield County Recycling is a big joke . They need to go look at Centre County Recycling and see how it is done. As for motor oil , call Proformance and see if they will take it. They have a waste oil furnace and may be interested.
