This is what South Texas looks like the day after Harvey hit

Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday in Texas as a Category 4 storm, battering the coast with 130-mph winds and torrential rain. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade.

This is what parts of South Texas looked like the morning after:

Rockport

Corpus Christi

Portland

Portland, Texas, sits across the Nueces Bay from Corpus Christi, Texas, was hit hard by the storm. These images were tweeted by a reporter with CNN affiliate KRIS.

Rafael Lemaitre, a longtime federal government spokesman, posted these pictures of White Oak Bayou in Houston.

Galveston

CNN field producer Jason Morris took this photo of a memorial to the deadly 1900 “Storm of the Century” in Galveston, Texas.

Houston

CNN’s Rosa Flores witnessed flooding in bayous in downtown Houston.

