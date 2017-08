LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – Lawrence Township police conducted an aggressive driving detail from 6 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.

The detail was conducted on numerous roadways within the township. It resulted in two DUI arrests; one drug arrest; the service of an out-of-state and a local warrant; and the issuance of 10 traffic citations.

Police were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police k9 trooper and PSP’s drug recognition expert.