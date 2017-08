CURWENSVILLE – Curwensville Borough police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police identified the teen as 19-year-old Chase J. Anderson. He has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 11, when he talked to a family member by phone.

Anderson is described by police as being approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 814-236-3858 or 814-765-1533.