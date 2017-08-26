Curwensville Overcomes Turnovers And Penalties To Dump Cameron County 38-8

EMPORIUM – The Curwensville Area High School Football team had more trouble with themselves Friday night than they did with their opponent Cameron County in Emporium.

In the end the Golden Tide prevailed 38-8.

Playing without running back Nick Stewart, the Tide picked up the win in spite of five turnovers and more than a few personal fouls.

Four of the Curwensville turnovers came in the opening two quarters, three fumbles and one interception, while the personal fouls popped up throughout the entire game.

On the other side the Red Raiders weren’t much more secure with the ball than Curwensville as Cameron County ended the contest with three fumbles and one interception.

After a long and uninspiring first 10 minutes of action by both teams the Golden Tide found the end zone on a three yard run by senior back Matt Carter. The two point conversion attempt failed leaving the Tide in front 6-0 after one. In the absence of Stewart, Carter led the Tide with 89 yards on 10 carries.

It was late in the second quarter when Curwensville struck again, this time on a 65 yard pass from senior quarterback Bryce Timko to junior Noah Von Gunden with 1:22 to play before halftime.

On the previous play, with Cameron County knocking on the Tide end zone, the Red Raiders fumbled inside the Curwensville five yard line. Caleb Bloom picked up the ball at the two and took it 98 yards the other way for an apparent score.

One problem, a Curwensville penalty wiped out the return score.

The first play after that, from the Golden Tide 35 yard line, was when Timko hooked up with Von Gunden. Timko only completed two other passes on the night, ending with a three of nine for 93 yards stat line.

Curwensville again failed on the two pint conversion attempt but still had a 12-0 edge at the break.

The Golden Tide tucked the game away with two more touchdowns in the third quarter, one on a Timko two yard run and the other on a three yard run by junior running back Blake Passarelli, who ran for 44 yards overall.

Junior Madison Weber hit on Both PAT attempts giving the Tide a 26-0 edge after three quarters were completed.

Curwensville added two more trips to the end zone in the final 12 minutes with Avery Francisco finding the end zone from 13 yards out and Von Gunden, with 36 ticks left in the game from three yards away. Francisco was the number two back yardage-wise for the Tide with 65 yards.

Both PAT tries were unsuccessful.

Cameron County picked up their lone score with 6:20 to go in the game on an Adam Streich 15 yard TD pass to Ethan Vislay. Streich then ran in the two point conversion try. Quarterback Streich was held to just three of 12 passing for 45 yards by the staunch Golden Tide defense.

Von Gunden had a nice line score on the evening with a touchdown reception, a rushing score and an interception.

The Tide hit the road once again next Friday, making the long trip to Smethport to battle the Hubbers.

Smethport was blasted by Bradford, 56-0, in the opening game for both teams Friday night.

Listen to the Curwensville at Smethport game on WOKW-FM, 102.9, with the pre-game show starting at 645 pm.

SCORING SUMMARY

CURWENSVILLE 6 6 14 12 38

CAMERON COUNTY 0 0 0 8 8

1st QUARTER

CURW 1:50 3 yard run by Matt Carter (Two point conversion attempt failed) 6 0

2nd QUARTER

CURW 1:22 Bryce Timko 65 yard pass to Noah Von Gunden (Two point conversion attempt failed) 12 0

3rd QUARTER

CURW 8:46 2 yard run by Timko (Madison Weber PAT) 19 0

CURW :29 3 yard run by Blake Passarelli (Weber PAT) 26 0

4th QUARTER

CURW 11:54 13 yard run by Avery Francisco (PAT attempt no good) 32 0

CAM CO 6:20 Adam Streich 15 yard pass to Ethan Vislay (Streich run for two point conversion) 32 8

CURW :36 3 yard run by Von Gunden (PAT attempt blocked) 38 8

