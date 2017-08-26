Courses Offered to Help Local Manufacturers Build New Skills

DUBOIS – Penn State DuBois Outreach will offer two technical workshops that aid those employed in the manufacturing industry in the area.

The Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) is a class designed to provide an in-depth view of the AIAG Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) Fourth Edition.

The students will discuss the different topics of a PPAP, such as: significant production run, PPAP requirements, customer notification, submission requirements and part submissions status.

It will be held at the Community Education Center, 4 Erie Avenue, St. Marys, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The additional technical workshop, Potential Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA), will expose the student to the benefits of a robust FMEA process that will aid in eliminating potential failure modes early in the product/process development by emphasizing problem prevention.

The course will cover concepts and techniques in development of both Design and Process FMEA’s. It will be held at the Community Education Center, 4 Erie Ave., St. Marys on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 a.m.

To register for courses online, visit www.dubois.psu.edu, and click on “Outreach” and the course title listed.

Or you can call Sueann Doran at 814-375-4716 or John Brennan at 814-375-4836.