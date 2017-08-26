Class of 2021 Donations Fill Lion’s Pantry Shelves

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A high volume of donations by Class of 2021 students are making food and personal care items more accessible for Penn State students this year.

Established in 2014, Lion’s Pantry is a student-run food pantry that welcomes undergraduate and graduate students who have a valid Penn State ID. The facility is located next to the Blue Band Building and is easily accessible by the CATA shuttle.

“Our facility is stocked with non-perishable food items, ranging from canned vegetables, breakfast items, snacks, fruit, pasta, and grains. We also offer toiletry products for those in need,” said Vanna Lee, student president of the pantry.

As incoming first-year students visited campus for New Student Orientation (NSO) throughout the summer, they were asked to bring along a non-perishable or toiletry item with them at check-in. According to Lee, NSO donations account for the majority of all donations received throughout the year.

“The Lion’s Pantry has brought together members of our community which has been amazing,” Lee said. “It is important that we support all students and ensure that they have access to items they may need, in an environment where they always feel welcomed.”

The Lion’s Pantry was created to address the issue of food insecurity at Penn State. Pantry use is completely anonymous. While Lion Pantry does require a valid student ID to track the number of students served, no personal data is recorded.

The Lion’s Pantry was selected as the 2017 class gift and will be open throughout the semester on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 3-5 p.m, or by appointment. Requests can be directed to lionspantrypsu@gmail.com. Those interested in volunteering with Lion’s Pantry can visit their website.