Visit Clearfield County Accepting Applications for Tourism Promotion Grant

CLEARFIELD – Visit Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for the fall round matching grant. Fifteen thousand dollars is available for tourism promotion.

In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets.

Awards are granted on the basis of merit to qualified applicants as determined by the Visit Clearfield County’s Board of Directors.

Clearfield County Tourism Promotion (CCTP) grants are made on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application, review, approval and completion.

Receipt of the CCTP award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide trade’s people. The applicant must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project.

All work must be completed within one year of the grant being awarded or 100 percent of the funding will be forfeited.

A cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all awarded CCTP projects.

For example, a request for $7,500 should document an equivalent $7,500 cash match ($15,000 total project cost) in the appropriate section of the grant application.

Applicants can apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the forms tab or applicants can stop by the office for a copy of the grant applications.

Applicants will need to complete both the first round and second round matching grant forms to be considered for the CCTP grant.

The deadline to submit an application for the first round is on Sept. 29, and the deadline for the second round is on Oct. 27.

Applicants will be notified in November if they have been awarded the grant.

Applicants can call 814-765-5734 and set up an appointment if they need help with the grant application.

For more information about Visit Clearfield County, please visit us at 208 Plaza Dr., in Clearfield or visit its Web site at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.

You can also follow VCC on Facebook so that you can stay up to date on new events in the area.