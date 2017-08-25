Violent clashes in India after controversial guru found guilty of rape

Violent protests have broken out in northern India after a popular spiritual leader was found guilty of rape on Friday.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, known as the “guru of bling” on account of his flamboyant dress sense and penchant for diamonds, was convicted of rape in a case that dates back to 1999.

At least 13 people were killed as Singh’s followers clashed with police in Panchkula, a town in the north of the country, a police official told Reuters.

Several cities in the north of India are braced for violence in the wake of the verdict.

Rape in India carries a minimum sentence of seven years. Singh’s sentencing will be carried out on August 28 in a separate hearing.

As news of the verdict slowly filtered out from the courthouse on Friday, the mood among the crowds gathered outside turned ugly, as supporters of Singh’s — who earlier had been buoyant in anticipation of the guru being cleared of any wrongdoing — began to attack journalists and launch projectiles at security forces.

Security lock down

In the days leading up to the trial, tens of thousands of Singh’s supporters had begun to amass in Panchkula, in Haryana state, with many camping close to the courthouse.

The arrival of such huge numbers prompted local police to institute sweeping security measures, including a shut down of all internet and phone messaging services in the affected areas.

The central government also deployed its reserve police force in anticipation of violence. Reports in local media suggest as many as 15,000 security personnel were dispatched to the scene. Schools have been closed and surveillance drones could also be seen buzzing overhead.

Widespread influence

The case against Singh was first picked up by India’s Central Bureau (CBI) of Investigation in 2002, though charges were only formally brought against him in 2007, according to CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur.

In addition to Friday’s rape case, Singh is also at the center of an ongoing murder investigation.

Singh is the spiritual leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda, a controversial spiritual sect founded in 1948.

The group describes itself as a “selfless socio-spiritual organization” that “is (a) confluence of all the religions present in the world … and follows the path of Humanity.” The group has ashrams scattered across 10 states and union territories in India and claims to have 60 million followers worldwide.

Singh wields considerable influence in India where he is considered something of a cult cultural icon and performer. He is the star of five films and numerous popular music videos, including the Messenger of God, in which he acts as the hero who saves the nation.

His look is part-biker gang member, part Hindu epic hero. In one of his most popular music videos, “Love Charger,” Singh is seen clad in a rhinestone-studded motorcycle vest with an embossed image of a lion on the back, while singing in front of a large adoring crowd.