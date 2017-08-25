Taylor Swift returns with single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift has a message in her brand new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and she says it rather plainly.

“I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” she sings. “Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead.”

Indeed, the singer shows a new side of herself in the first song from her forthcoming album “Reputation,” set to be released on Nov. 10.

She sings: “I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time,” and, “Honey, I rose up from the dead. I do it all the time.”

For Swift’s fans, her return is just in the nick of time, too.

Her last record, “1989,” was released in 2014, and her retreat from the spotlight that followed left many wondering when the singer would deliver new music.

She hinted to fans earlier this week with a series of cryptic clues that the wait was almost over.

She’s set to unveil the video for the new song Friday morning on “Good Morning America.”