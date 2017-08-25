Summerville, Gordon combine on shutout win

Andrew Summerville and Robbie Gordon combined to shut out the Williamsport Crosscutters on just two hits and give the State College Spikes a 2-0 win on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. A crowd of 4,065 fans was also thrilled by the appearance of Hall of Fame pro wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan. “Hacksaw” threw out a ceremonial first pitch, judged a contest of fans belting out his signature “Hoooooooo” call, and signed autographs on the concourse while meeting and greeting fans throughout the night. Duggan’s appearance was presented by Nuts For You and Comcast Spotlight.